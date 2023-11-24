Home » The Rise of Robots: From Industry to Restaurants
The Rise of Robots: From Industry to Restaurants

The Rise of Robots: From Industry to Restaurants

The robotic population on Earth is growing rapidly, with a current estimate of 1.63 million robots worldwide, according to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR). This demand for robots has been on the rise since 2010, with an annual increase of 15 percent due to technological advancements and the push for automation.

New technologies are continuously being developed, and one recent development has gone viral. A restaurant in the Big Apple is utilizing a robot with cat ears named BellaBot to deliver food orders. This innovative approach in customer service is a part of a larger trend towards automation and the use of robotic technology in various industries.

Despite the integration of robotics, experts like Garry Kanfer, director of Kissaki Hospitality Group, believe that robots are not meant to replace humans, but rather serve as a tool for more effective collaboration between robots and people. At Kanfer’s soon-to-open Kamasu outpost in FiDi, the use of BellaBot aims to entertain and improve the dining experience, without interfering with the role of human servers.

While there are concerns about robots potentially eliminating jobs, Kanfer believes that they are a good option for quick leisure, with humans still present to interact with customers. The use of robotics in various industries, including the restaurant business, continues to evolve and redefine the relationship between humans and technology.

