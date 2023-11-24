Capital people take to the streets in favor of Palestine

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, and Manuel Marrero Cruz, prime minister, took part in a march in solidarity with Palestine on the streets of Havana. The event was organized by the Union of Young Communists, with various organizations joining in to denounce the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people.

During the march, Raúl Alejandro Palmero, the first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Union of Young Communists in Havana, emphasized the need to stand against the genocide and violence inflicted upon the Palestinian people. He called the ongoing situation in Palestine the largest and longest continuous genocide in history, highlighting the devastating impact it has had on innocent lives.

The participation in the march was diverse, including students, workers, scientists, and athletes, all coming together to raise their voices against the atrocities being committed in Palestine. The march also featured speeches from individuals directly affected by the conflict, including Dr. Atef Abdelhafez Sharif al Safadi, a Palestinian oncology resident at Brother Ameijeiras Hospital. Dr. Al Safadi exposed the brutal consequences of the attacks in Gaza, revealing the destruction of hospitals and the targeting of health professionals, in addition to the use of banned weapons such as white phosphorus.

The closing words of the march were delivered by Meyvis Estévez, the second secretary of the Young Communist Union, who expressed Cuba’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and condemnation of the injustices they face. Estévez emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire, respect for UN resolutions, and an end to the violence and crimes being committed in Palestine.

In conclusion, the march in solidarity with Palestine in Havana highlighted the resolute stance of the Cuban people against the ongoing violence and oppression, standing in unity with the people of Palestine and calling for peace, justice, and equality.