IRS warns about deadline to request refunds in the United States

IRS Urges Americans to Claim Unreceived Stimulus Checks before Deadline

In response to the economic challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the United States government issued three rounds of economic impact payments, commonly referred to as stimulus checks, in 2020 and 2021. While most eligible individuals and families have already received their payments, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reminding those who have not yet claimed their stimulus checks to do so before the deadline expires.

The deadline to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit varies depending on the corresponding fiscal year. Taxpayers seeking to claim stimulus checks through the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit have until May 17, 2024, to file a tax return. For payments corresponding to 2021, the deadline is April 15, 2025.

It is important to note that individuals who are not legally required to file a tax return or who have minimal income can also claim the Recovery Rebate Credit by filing a return.

In order to be eligible for the Recovery Rebate Credit, individuals must meet certain requirements as outlined by the IRS. For the 2020 credit, recipients must be U.S. citizens or foreign residents in the United States, not have been claimed as a dependent, and have a valid Social Security number issued before the tax return due date. Similarly, for the 2021 credit, individuals must be U.S. citizens or resident aliens, not have been claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer, and have a Social Security number issued before the tax filing deadline.

Furthermore, the IRS emphasizes that the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit can be claimed even for individuals who died that same year, while the 2020 and 2021 credits can be claimed for those who died in 2021 or later.

To provide detailed information about the claim process and specific requirements, individuals are encouraged to visit the Recovery Rebate Credit section on the official IRS website.

This public reminder from the IRS is aimed at ensuring that all eligible individuals and families receive the financial support they are entitled to before the deadline passes. It is a vital effort to provide relief to those who meet the requirements established by the tax agency.

