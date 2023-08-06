Home » The Rise of the ‘Three New’ Exports: Driving Economic Development
Business

The Rise of the ‘Three New’ Exports: Driving Economic Development

by admin

Title: “China‘s “Three New” Foreign Trade Exports Drive Economic Development”

Date: August 6, 2023

In a welcome development for China‘s economy, the “three new” foreign trade exports have emerged as a formidable engine for economic growth. This surge in trade has been particularly notable with the exports of electric passenger vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar cells, overshadowing the traditional exports of clothing, furniture, and home appliances.

The Yangtze River Delta region, encompassing Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Anhui provinces, contributes nearly 40% of the country’s total import and export value. Within this region, the export of the “New Three Products” has witnessed significant growth. In the first half of this year, the export value of electric passenger vehicles from Shanghai port was reported at 247.8 billion yuan, marking a remarkable year-on-year increase of 74.7%. Jiangsu’s “three new” products exceeded 100 billion yuan in total export value, with electric passenger vehicles witnessing an astonishing 500% growth. Similarly, Zhejiang witnessed export increases of 105.5%, 71.8%, and 22.9% for electric passenger vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar cells respectively. Anhui’s “three new” products saw a year-on-year growth of 51.7% amounting to 21.93 billion yuan in total exports.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has also experienced a driving effect from the “new three items.” In the first half of this year, Guangdong’s export scale surpassed 2.5 trillion yuan for the first time, establishing a historical record. Notably, the export of electric passenger vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar cells soared by 7 times, 27.7%, and 57% respectively. With a special focus on the new energy vehicle industry, the Greater Bay Area has emerged as a hub for the national lithium battery industry.

See also  A-Share Opening Lower: Education, Energy Metals, and Other Sectors Lead Decline

The improvement and upgrading of China‘s foreign trade, especially in the realm of mechanical and electrical products, is evident through the success of the “three new items.” Shi Yonghong, vice president of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, highlights the complete industrial and supply chain system present in the Yangtze River Delta region. This region is well-equipped to meet the demands of the “three new items,” enabling the rapid growth and advancement of these industries and allowing China to seize a competitive edge in the market.

As China continues to navigate a rapidly changing global trade landscape, the success of the “three new” foreign trade exports offers promising prospects for economic development and positions the nation as a major player in the international market.

Source: CCTV
Author: Guan Pengwei
Editor: Guan Pengwei

You may also like

Albert Rösti makes VHF politics with the tunnel

The rules of etiquette in flight for business...

Heating oil prices Kyffhäuserkreis current: The latest developments...

Provincial Science and Technology Department Boosts Scientific Research...

Renzi: “A hand extended to Meloni? Politics, not...

Heating oil and pellets: when should I buy?

Bitcoin Stuck at $29,000 While Shiba Inu (SHIB)...

Other than Romans, the bridges in Italy are...

JD.com’s Self-Operated Offline Stores Provide Integrated Smart Home...

Osnabrück Crafts: Heating and plumbing lack trainees

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy