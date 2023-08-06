The Uncomfortable Reality of Anthony Davis’ $24 Million Net Income after Taxes and Fees

Title: Anthony Davis’ Contract Extension with Lakers Raises Eyebrows, Net Income of $24 Million Unsettles Fans

In a surprising turn of events, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have come to an early agreement on a contract extension worth a maximum salary of $186 million for three years. This new deal boasts an average annual salary of $62 million, making it the highest average salary in the NBA for a contract renewal.

The details of this lucrative contract have been shared by reporter Andrew Petcash, shedding light on the tax payments and net income associated with Davis’ deal. The breakdown reveals the following figures:

– Average annual salary: $62 million

– Federal taxes: $22.9 million

– NBA escrow: $6 million

– California taxes: $4.1 million

– Broker fees: $1.8 million

– Chock tax (on professional athletes): $1.8 million

– Social Security and Medicare/Medicare premiums: $1.4 million

– Net income: $24 million

This information has not gone unnoticed, and it has sparked a mix of reactions among fans and players alike. De’Aaron Fox, star player for the Sacramento Kings, reposted the report on social media and expressed his discomfort, stating, “In most cases, you can get the custody fee back, but it still makes people feel uncomfortable.”

As fans digest these figures, it raises questions about the disparity between the income of professional athletes and the average person. While the numbers associated with these contracts might be staggering, critics argue that they should be put into perspective, considering the high taxes and fees that athletes have to pay.

It’s important to note that the opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author. Sohu, as an information release platform, only serves as a space for providing information storage services. The reactions from fans and players indicate the ongoing debate surrounding the financial aspects of professional sports contracts, highlighting the considerable difference in income between athletes and the general public.

Whether this new contract arrangement for Anthony Davis will set a precedent for future deals in the NBA remains to be seen. However, the $24 million net income, while substantial, has undoubtedly stirred conversation and raised eyebrows across the basketball community.

