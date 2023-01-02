Home Business The rush of petrol after the end of the discounts: increase from 20 cents per litre
The rush of petrol after the end of the discounts: increase from 20 cents per litre

The rush of petrol after the end of the discounts: increase from 20 cents per litre

Start of the year with a double jump in fuel prices: the cost of petrol and diesel rose by about 20 cents per liter compared to 30 December. Staffetta daily explains it by recalling that “2022 closed with a rise in price lists” and 2023 opened with “the increase in excise duties on petrol, diesel and LPG, back to the normal level of 21 March 2022. Even the prices of refined products closed the year with an increase, the third in a row». Yesterday, January 1, the increase in excise duties arrived: +15 cents/litre on petrol and diesel, +2.8 cents/litre on LPG.

A rise, explains Staffetta daily, to which VAT must be added and which therefore has an impact on pump prices of 18.3 cents/litre on petrol and diesel and 4.3 cents/litre on LPG. Self-service petrol rises on average to 1.732 euro/litre (+106 thousandths, companies 1.730, white pumps 1.738), for diesel 1.794 euro/litre (+102, companies 1.791, white pumps 1.803). As for the fuel served, petrol rose to 1.891 euro/litre (+117, companies 1.918, white pumps 1.820), diesel to 1.953 euro/litre (+114, companies 1.979, white pumps 1.884). LPG served at 0.780 euro/litre (+15, companies 0.790, white pumps 0.767).

