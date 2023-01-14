TURIN. A spin. If in 2022 Italy was one of the most convenient countries in which to fill up, since the beginning of the year the great fuel race has catapulted it to the top of the ranking of the most expensive states. Blame the excise duties: we are the nation in which they weigh the most. An analysis by Facile.it, carried out taking into consideration the price of fuel reported by the European Commission and assuming the consumption of a small car traveling 10,000 km a year, showed that in 2022 the average expenditure incurred by the Italian motorist for petrol was equal to 1,008 euros, a value that earns our country seventh place among the twelve analysed, i.e., in addition to Italy, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

In the past year, the price of tanking has been higher in several countries; in Denmark, for example, motorists spent 15% more than us (1,160 euros), in Greece 13% (1,140 euros) and in Germany 6% (1,069 euros).

If France recorded values ​​very similar to those of Italy (1,005 euros), Austrian motorists were decidedly more fortunate, for whom spending was 5% lower than that incurred by our compatriots (960 euros) and especially those of Slovenia (-18%; 830 euros); prices that explain why many Italians often cross borders to refuel in these countries.

If we look at the price of diesel, however, the expenditure incurred in 2022 by the Italian motorist in the example was equal to 1,009 euros, a value that earns our country the fourth from last position in the ranking of the twelve. Only Portugal (-1%, 998 euros), Spain (-1%, 997 euros) and, once again, Slovenia (-10%, 909 euros) are doing better than us.

Cost black jersey for Sweden, where motorists spent 1,275 euros on diesel in 2022 (+21% compared to Italy); in second place among the most expensive countries is Denmark (1,091 euros, ie 8% more than our nation).

Taking into consideration the price of fuels recorded in the first week of 2023, the ranking changes radically.

Considering two weeks of car use, if one looks at the price of petrol, the Italian motorist jumps to fourth place in the ranking, with an expense of 42 euros, i.e. more than 40% more than the Slovenian one and the 15% more than the Austrian one. Worse than us only Denmark (44 euros) and, tied, Greece and France (43 euros).

If we look at the price of diesel, however, the bill paid by the Italian motorist is even the third most expensive in Europe; 43 euros, i.e. 24% more than Slovenia and 17% more than Portugal. Only Sweden is worse with 49 euros and France with 44 euros.

Analyzing the data of the European Commission updated to the first week of 2023 and relating to the percentage value of excise duties and taxes on the price of fuel, it emerges that, among the countries examined, Italy is the one where these items weigh the most; for petrol they are equal to 58.2% of the price paid at the pump, while for diesel they are equal to 51.1%.

Just a month ago, explains Facile.it, in the first week of December 2022, however, our country was third from bottom in the standings; excise duties and taxes accounted for 46.4% of the price of petrol and 38.9% of that of diesel.

Returning to the data for the first week of 2023, for petrol, Greece is in second place in the ranking (57.9%) while Germany is in third place (54.2%). The motorists of Spain and Slovenia were decidedly more fortunate, where the percentages stop at 46.6% and 47.9% respectively.

For diesel, France is positioned after Italy, where excise duties and taxes account for 48.7% of the total price, and Austria, where they reach 44.6%. In Germany the weight of these items is equal to 41.8%, while it even drops to 39.9% in Spain.

The Swedish case is curious: among those analysed, it is the country where the percentage weight of taxes on diesel is lowest (37.2%), but despite this, the price at the pump is the highest in Europe.