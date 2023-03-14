The ruthless work of the former seafood processing factory on 315 was exposed: borax soaked gold abalone, which is a food additive that is explicitly banned

The International Consumer Rights Day (March 15) is coming, and CCTV’s live broadcast will also be broadcast at 20 o’clock on the same day. It is worth paying attention to which companies will be named on the black list.

Prior to this, a number of business practices infringing on consumer rights had been exposed by the media. The video shared by “Emergency Call” showed that a seafood processing company in Dalian, Liaoning was suspected of using chemical additives in violation of regulations.

According to the report, the company mainly processes sea cucumbers and golden abalones. During workshop operations, workers will dilute the “medicine” made from white powder with water and then soak the golden abalones. Tested by the chemical laboratory, the main component of the white powder is borax.

In addition, it was also found that sea cucumbers are cooked and colored during processing in order to look more high-end.

Encyclopedia information shows that borax is an inorganic compound, and the white powder is easily soluble in water. Due to its high toxicity, it is a food additive banned by many countries in the world. If the human body consumes too much boron, it will cause cumulative poisoning of multiple organs.

China‘s “Food Hygiene Law” and “Food Additive Sanitation Management Measures” explicitly prohibit the use of borax as a food additive. It has been proven to be a carcinogen, so there is no question of whether to exceed the standard or not, but a question of not being allowed to eat it at all.

As for the so-called golden abalone, it is actually not abalone, but the snail meat from the Atlantic Ocean, which is packaged as golden abalone or sliced ​​abalone after processing.

Some lawyers also pointed out that anyone who mixes toxic and harmful non-food ingredients into the food produced and sold will be held criminally responsible.