The new French ambassador to China, Bai Yutang, has arrived in Beijing to assume his new post.

According to the news on the official website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday (March 13), the new French ambassador to China, Bai Yutang, arrived in China last Saturday (March 11), and on Monday submitted a copy of his credentials to Hong Lei, Director of the Protocol Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. .

According to the French embassy in China, the new French ambassador to China, Bertrand Lortholary, arrived in Beijing, the capital of China, last Saturday. On February 14, French President Macron issued a decree on February 14 this year to appoint Bai Yutang as the new French ambassador to China.

Bai Yutang, 55 years old this year, studied at Sciences Po, Paris Dauphine University, French National Institute of Oriental Languages ​​and Cultures, and French National School of Administration in his early years. During his stay at the French National Institute of Oriental Languages ​​and Cultures, Bai Yutang studied Chinese.

After completing his studies, Bai Yutang has been working in the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1997. He first worked in the Department of Africa and the Indian Ocean of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, specializing in the Great Lakes region of Africa, before joining the team of the Director-General for Political Affairs of the French Foreign Ministry from 1998 to 2001.

Bai Yutang’s first overseas assignment was as an exchange diplomat to the U.S. State Department. He was then responsible for Asia and Africa at the French Embassy in the United States from 2002 to 2005. After leaving Washington, he served as Political Counselor at the French Embassy in China from 2005 to 2008.

From 2008 to 2012, Bai Yutang served as an advisor to the French President on Asian and Oceanian affairs, and from February to July 2012, he served as the French ambassador to Indonesia. From September 2012 to September 2016, Bai Yutang served as the French Consul General in New York and from 2016 to 2019 as the French Ambassador to Vietnam.

He then served as Foreign Affairs Adviser to the French Prime Minister from 2019 to 2020 and Director of the Department of Asia and Oceania at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2020 to 2023.

Bai Yutang will succeed Laurent Bili, the former French ambassador to China who resigned in February this year. Luo Liang has served as the French ambassador to China since September 2019.

