Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 31 (Reporter Wang Sibei) The China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) released the 50th “Statistical Report on the Development of China‘s Internet” in Beijing on the 31st. The report shows that as of June 2022, the number of netizens in my country was 1.051 billion, an increase of 19.19 million netizens compared with December 2021, and the Internet penetration rate reached 74.4%. Netizens spend 29.5 hours online per week, and 99.6% of them use mobile phones to surf the Internet.

Image courtesy of China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC)

The report shows that in terms of basic network resources, as of June 2022, the total number of domain names in my country was 33.8 million, the number of “.CN” domain names was 17.86 million, and the number of IPv6 addresses was 63,079 blocks/32, an increase of 0.04 compared to December 2021. %.

In terms of information infrastructure construction, as of June 2022, my country’s gigabit optical network has the ability to cover more than 400 million households, and a total of 1.854 million 5G base stations have been built and opened, realizing “connecting 5G to every county and broadband to every village” . The construction of Internet infrastructure in rural areas has been comprehensively strengthened, and the Internet penetration rate in rural areas has increased by 1.2 percentage points compared with December 2021, reaching 58.8%.

The report pointed out that as of June 2022, the number of short video users in my country has grown the most, reaching 962 million, an increase of 28.05 million compared with December 2021, accounting for 91.5% of the total netizens. The number of instant messaging users reached 1.027 billion, an increase of 20.42 million from December 2021, accounting for 97.7% of the total netizens. The number of online news users reached 788 million, an increase of 16.98 million from December 2021, accounting for 75.0% of the total netizens. The number of online live broadcast users reached 716 million, an increase of 12.9 million from December 2021, accounting for 68.1% of the total netizens. The scale of online medical users reached 300 million, an increase of 1.96 million compared with December 2021, accounting for 28.5% of the total netizens.

It is reported that since 1997, CNNIC has organized a statistical survey on the development of China‘s Internet, and has formed the practice of regularly issuing reports at the beginning and middle of each year. Important reference.