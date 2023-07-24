The Science and Technology Innovation Board Celebrates Fourth Anniversary with Hunan Ranking Ninth in Number of Shares

The Science and Technology Innovation Board, also known as the STAR Market, recently celebrated its fourth anniversary since its opening. With a total market capitalization of 6.47 trillion yuan, the board has become a significant platform for scientific and technological innovation in China.

As of July 20, there were 546 listed companies on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, showcasing the growing interest in technology and innovation in the country. Among these companies, 16 are based in Hunan province, ranking it ninth in terms of the number of listed enterprises.

When considering the registration locations of the listed companies, Jiangsu took the top spot with 104 companies, followed by Guangdong, Shanghai, and Beijing. Hunan ranked ninth in this aspect, showing its contribution to the overall development of the board.

The market value of the 16 Hunan stocks on the Science and Technology Innovation Board is remarkable, exceeding 187.6 billion yuan. Seven of these companies have a market value of more than 10 billion yuan, indicating their significant impact and potential in the market. The highest-valued stock among these is Times Electric, with a market value of 51.9 billion yuan. China Railway Construction Heavy Industry and Changyuan Lithium Technology both exceed 20 billion yuan in market value, while Jinbo, Farsoon Hi-Tech, Wasion Information, and Aerospace Huanyu all surpass the 10 billion yuan mark.

The presence of these high-value tech startups in the Hunan stock market highlights the province’s commitment to driving innovation and technological advancements. This not only benefits the companies themselves but also contributes to the overall growth of the region and the nation.

The Science and Technology Innovation Board continues to play a crucial role in promoting technological innovation and supporting the growth of tech startups. As more companies join the board and demonstrate their potential, the future looks promising for the advancement of science and technology in China.

This news article was written by Huasheng Online all-media reporter Pan Xianxuan and intern Li Ying, with assistance from the first trial conducted by Long Xiaolong, the second trial conducted by Lu Xiaowei, and the third trial conducted by Wen Jie.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

