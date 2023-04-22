The second life of super-lawyer Simontacchi: a multi-sensory experience

Stefano Simontacchi presenta “Project Revelation”

What do Winston Churchill have in commonthe chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs David Solomonthe former president George Bush? The power? Yes but not only. All three have cultivated a “parallel” artistic vein, a sort of double life that adds up to the public, brilliant one known to most. Not superheroes, but people with an additional sensitivity, with an accessory ability that becomes a way to better perform their function.

To the long list of these personalities also adds Stefano Simontacchi, one of the most recognized and accredited tax lawyers in Italy. Currently president of the law firm BonelliErede, was its managing partner for five years. But, in fact, Simontacchi has another experience to tell: the artistic one in which he gives vent to The Prismhis creative alter ego.

In conjunction with the Design Week 2023, it was inaugurated yesterday “Project Revelation“, an exhibition of experiential art curated by Marco Senaldi, scheduled until June 14, 2023 at Bank Space, in Via San Vittore at Teatro 3. “The Prism – revealed Simontacchi – is a name that came to me as an epiphany while I was meditating. I think spirituality is the physics of the soul”.

The disused spaces of a bank, from the atrium to the vault, have been transformed into places containing portals where, with the use of sound, light, color and precise symbology, the viewer embarks on an emotional journey and manages to awaken forgotten images and archetypes within oneself. Seven rooms that the viewer crosses, guided by the voice of The Prismeach with a name and a function, immersing yourself in an emotional journey towards the rediscovery of See.

