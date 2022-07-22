



On July 22, Beijing time, Tesla’s stock price rose nearly 10% the day after it announced its strong financial report, in the seventh consecutive trading day of gains, reaching a daily high of $816.75. “Sister Wood” Cathie Wood has recently invested heavily in Tesla, saying that concerns about Tesla are short-sighted and exaggerated.

Wells Fargo raised its share price target to $830 after Tesla’s second-quarter report. Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained an outperform rating on Tesla with a price target of $1,293. Berenberg analyst Adrian Yanoshik lowered his price target on Tesla to $850 and maintained a hold rating.

The financial report shows that Tesla Motors’ second-quarter revenue was $16.934 billion, an increase of 42% compared with $11.958 billion in the same period last year; net profit was $2.269 billion, compared with $1.178 billion in the same period last year. ; Net profit attributable to common stockholders was US$2.259 billion, an increase of 98% compared with the net profit attributable to common stockholders of US$1.142 billion in the same period last year; diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders was US$1.95, compared with last year’s US$1.95 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders of $1.02 increased 91% over the same period.



