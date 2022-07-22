“Gotham Knight” Batgirl character preview public Joker will not appear – Game – cnBeta.COM

Warner Bros. Montreal has released a trailer for the Batgirl character in Gotham Knights, and has officially confirmed that the Joker will not appear in the game. Batgirl is just the hero Gotham needs. There’s still a bat in Gotham City, and she’ll make sure everyone knows. In her veins flows the blood of protecting people, no matter what her status, protecting people will always be a part of her. The people of Gotham City need a symbol of faith, and no one is better suited to be that symbol than Batgirl.

As of now, 3 of the 4 playable characters in Gotham Knights have their own dedicated demo videos, including Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood. A live demo of Catwoman will be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

Gotham Knights will be released on October 25 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.