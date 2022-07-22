Original title: Women’s Football VS South Korea Prospects: Can the opponent want revenge for the sonorous roses to vent for the men’s football?

At 18:00 on July 23rd, Beijing time, the Chinese women’s football team will face the old rival South Korea in the second round of the East Asia Cup. In the first round, the Chinese women’s football team defeated the Chinese Taipei women’s football team 2-0, but the performance was not very good. Well, the Korean team lost 1-2 to the Japanese team in the first round. If the Chinese women’s football team wants to compete for the championship, they need to do their best to win this game against the Korean team.

Although the Chinese women’s football team easily won 2-0 in the first round, the game was full of twists and turns. Before the game, they thought they would get a big victory, but the women’s football girls did not find their best state. At the last moment of the game, the Chinese Taipei women’s football team still Having hit the crossbar, the women’s football team made too many mistakes throughout the game, so many fans were not satisfied with the 2-0 win over the Chinese Taipei Women’s Football Team.

Women’s football coach Shui Qingxia also admitted after the game that the players were not in a good state, but the most important thing was to win the game. Currently in the standings, the Chinese women’s football team leads the Japanese team by a goal difference and ranks first. If they want to hit the championship, they must win this game against the South Korean team, because the Japanese team’s opponent in the second round is The Chinese Taipei team should have a big victory. If the women’s football girls beat South Korea, then the final round against Japan will have a greater chance of winning the East Asia Cup.

Speaking of the opponent in the second round, the Korean women’s football team is an old opponent for the Chinese team. They have played against each other several times in recent years. Currently, the Chinese team ranks 16th in the world, while the Korean team ranks 18th. It can be said that the strength of the team is comparable, but in terms of historical records, the Chinese women’s football team occupies an absolute advantage. The most recent match was in the Asian Cup final at the beginning of this year. The Chinese women’s football team let two chase the three. With the lore goals of Tang Jiali, Zhang Linyan and Xiao Yuyi, they reversed the South Korean team 3-2 and won the women’s Asian Cup championship. Earlier in the Olympic preliminaries, the Chinese women’s football team also eliminated the South Korean team and successfully entered the Tokyo Olympics.

Whether it is from the historical record or the recent matches, it can be seen that the Chinese women’s football team is not afraid of this old opponent. On the contrary, the South Korean team is burdened with the burden of wanting to win and fear of losing. This East Asian Cup meeting, I believe South Korea The team is definitely trying to take revenge on the Chinese women’s football team. It can also be seen from this list that Zhao Zhaoxian, Chi Xiaoran, Cui Lili and other absolute main players have been recruited.

Although the Chinese women’s football team has an advantage on the psychological level, after playing against the Korean team in recent times, it can be seen that the strength gap between the two teams is not big, and even the Korean team’s choices in some tactics are better than the Chinese team. The girls must be on guard. After all, the Asian Cup final is not a match that can be played in every match. The absolute core of the Korean women’s football midfielder, Chi Xiaoran, is obviously stronger than the Chinese team. In the match against the Japanese team , It was she who scored the goal of the South Korean team. How to limit her has also become the latest problem for Shui Qingxia’s guidance.

The Chinese team didn’t play well in the first game, and Shui Qingxia did not send the entire main lineup to play. In the second round, I believe that the guidance of Shui Qingxia should be the strongest team. The only question now is whether Wang Shuang will be able to play at that time. As we all know, Wang Shuang has suffered from injuries before, and no one knows his state after his recovery. I thought that in the first round of the match, Wang Shuang would get some time to look for the state, but she was still frozen by the water guidance. As the Chinese team’s current best player, can she become the killer of the water guidance in the game against the South Korean team? I also hope that Wang Shuang will surprise us at that time.

In the East Asian Cup men's football game, the Chinese men's football team lost 0-3 to the South Korean team in the first game. So whether the Chinese women's football team can help the Chinese men's football team in this game, we will wait and see. (DD)

