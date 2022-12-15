The implementing body of the extended partnership project on cyber security in the context of National recovery and resilience plan, but also and above all a research ecosystem that brings together major national players around an important challenge: the development of the current and future vision of IT security in Italy. The newborn appears with this double dress Serics foundation (Security and Rights In the CyberSpace), presented in recent days in the Aula Magna of the Fisciano campus of theUniversity of Salerno.

The structure was born thanks also to the important organizational stimulus put in place by Cybersecurity National Lab which, he explained Paul Prinetto, director of the Laboratory and member of the Board of Directors of the Foundation, “played a key role in gathering the Italian cybersecurity community around a single structure that will receive funds for research in one of the most relevant fields of this century , that of the security of IT equipment and systems”. These also include public universities, university institutions, research centres, foundations and large companies of national interest, which are partners of the Foundation of which the University of Salerno is the lead partner.

“In a historical era in which the number of cyber attacks grows year by year internationally, the cybersecurity becomes a central area of ​​study and research that deserves close attention,” he commented Vincent Loia, rector of the University of Salerno, illustrating the Foundation’s objectives, actions and commitments. “We have important resources to invest in fundamental, industrial, experimental and training research – continues Loia – the activities of Serics will be developed on 10 research structures distributed throughout the country. We will have the opportunity to see a large scientific community of cybersecurity experts united and all this will allow us to work on current and future critical issues”.



Vincenzo Loia, rector of the University of Salerno

Following the intervention of the Prefect of Salerno Francis Russo: “Cybersecurity is certainly one of the main challenges we are facing in this inextricably interconnected modern age. Our defense mechanisms and response strategies to new challenges will necessarily have to adapt to this radical change towards the dimension of the immaterial. I like to remind you that in our territory, precisely from the point of view of synergy, the Cyber ​​Security Operations Center of the Postal and Communications Police of Campania has intensified relations with institutions, bodies and organizations by promoting projects and initiatives aimed in particular at risk prevention”.

The President of the Campania Region also spoke at the event Vincent DeLuca: “The University of Salerno is the leader of a cybersecurity project in our country and the digital competence of the University of Salerno is a national and international excellence. Today the digital world offers great opportunities but it is also exposed to hacking and digital warfare phenomena from which it is necessary to defend oneself. For some weeks there has also been a direct collaboration relationship between the Campania Region and the University precisely to guarantee the security levels of our IT systems. We have advanced information systems in terms of health, public works, civil protection and we must know that if cybersecurity is not guaranteed we risk endangering some civil services. The University of Salerno conducts training work for young computer scientists and engineers which is really valuable to guarantee personnel capable of mastering computer systems”.

The conclusions of the morning were entrusted to the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi who in his speech declared: “Science is essential in our daily lives: we need it because it is through science and technology that we increase our knowledge of the world and are able to provide for our well-being, protecting our freedom. However, complex areas such as that of cybersecurity, which represent an interdisciplinary challenge plastically represented by the many strands of this admirable project, are not only relevant for the results that research is able to produce, but also for the intelligences that are able to move . Intelligences that by their nature will be able to network and disseminate the fruits of the study in microscopic and concrete areas, guaranteeing their sustainability and diffusion on the territories”.