On Monday, the size of the A-share index diverged. The Shanghai Index rose 1.2% led by stocks with a Chinese prefix, while the ChiNext Index fell 0.56% dragged down by stocks in the new energy industry chain. The total turnover of A shares was nearly 840 billion yuan, and the net buying of northbound funds was 2.77 billion yuan throughout the day, ending the previous 4 consecutive days of net selling. Analysts in the industry believe that external risk events have limited impact on the A-share market, and A-shares are expected to show a certain degree of resilience in the global market fluctuations. Investors are advised to focus on economic recovery.

Digital economy, stocks with Chinese prefixes are strong

The Silicon Valley Bank liquidity crisis continued to ferment, triggering a sharp rise in risk aversion in US stocks. The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down on Friday. The Nasdaq fell 1.76%, the Dow fell 1.07%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.45%. On the 13th, the A-share market was not affected by the external stock market at all, and both the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index and the Shenzhen Component Index closed up. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2% to 3268.7 points, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.55% to 11505.02 points, the ChiNext Index fell 0.56% to 2357.07 points, and the Science and Technology 50 Index rose 0.54% to 998.91 points.

On the disk, stocks with the initials of China performed well. China Petroleum Capital, China Mobile, China Satcom, China Great Wall, China Telecom, China Unicom, Sinoma International, China Railway, China Railway Construction, Sinopec, PetroChina, and CNOOC , China Software and other stocks soared across the board. Among them, the daily limit of China Mobile is the most eye-catching. As the leader of the three major communication operators, its stock price hit a record high of 98.34 yuan per share, with a total market value of over 2.1 trillion yuan, which is close to Kweichow Moutai.

Under the leadership of the three major operators, the TMT industry collectively reversed the package, Wondershare Technology 20 cm daily limit, and core stocks such as UFIDA and Shensangda A daily limit. Operating systems, network security, Huawei HMS, cloud computing, AI computing power, big data and other branches of the digital economy have soared. In addition, the traditional Chinese medicine sector rose, and Fangsheng Pharmaceutical and Sunflower Pharmaceutical rose by their daily limit. Precious metals are sought after by funds, and the new shares of Sichuan Gold have continued to rise by the limit. Zijin Mining, Yintai Gold, and Western Gold also performed well.

While the new energy industry chain continued to adjust, Zhongtong Bus, Great Wall Motor, Dongfeng Motor, Ningde Times, Tibet Everest, Tianqi Lithium Industry, BYD, etc. all recorded declines. The photovoltaic track received major capital outflows, and Sungrow, Narada, GoodWe, and Nenghui Technology all fell. In addition, conceptual sectors such as monkeypox and CRO ranked among the top decliners.

Nuggets around policy support areas

Regarding the performance of the A-share index on the 13th, Wang Yuqian, an investment consultant from Yuanda, analyzed technically after the market that the Shanghai stock index remained strong and volatile in the afternoon, and the opening of the yellow and white second lines increased in time-sharing. At the same time, the white line led the yellow line, indicating that the direction of weight is relatively active. . On the daily line level, it has stepped out of the anti-wrapped positive line, and has come out of the stabilized state. However, in the short term, it is still facing the suppression of multiple moving averages. Whether it can further open up space, we need to pay attention to whether we can respond with a larger volume. Although the ChiNext index picked up in the afternoon, it is generally stable and continues to include the doji pattern. At the same time, the bearish trend has not changed. In the short term, the index is still under obvious pressure. The Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 and CSI 300 also showed an anti-package pattern, but in the short term they all face the constraints of the 5-day line. Whether the subsequent weight direction can be further exerted will also affect the upward performance of the index.

Recently, affected by some internal and external factors, A-share risk appetite has declined. But on the whole, CICC believes that the impact of external risk events on the A-share market may be relatively limited. A-shares are expected to show a certain degree of resilience in the global market fluctuations. . In terms of allocation, it recommends that investors take economic recovery as the main line and pay attention to the three main lines in the field of policy support: first, the fundamental repair space and flexible pan-consumption industries and real estate chains; second, growth areas such as the digital economy; third, benefit from The Belt and Road Initiative and state-owned enterprise reform and other related fields.

From the perspective of the institutional reform of the State Council, Haitong Securities believes that the first focus of the future industry is the digital economy: the establishment of the data bureau will accelerate the market-oriented development of data elements and empower the high-quality development of the real economy; the second focus is technological self-reliance and self-improvement: basic research and the transformation of scientific and technological achievements More attention is paid to the policy, and the localization of technology, manufacturing and other fields will speed up, such as semiconductors and machine tools. Therefore, it is recommended to focus on investment opportunities in the digital economy and technological self-reliance.