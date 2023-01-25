Listen to the audio version of the article

The bad weather that has hit in recent days, particularly in central Italy, has resolved, at least in part, what the president of the municipal council of Abetone Cutigliano, in the Pistoia mountains, has defined as “the worst crisis, similar to a natural disaster” : the lack of snow, which canceled the entire month of December and half of January for most of the Apennine ski resorts. A deadweight loss of at least 30% of turnover, which due to a domino effect involved hoteliers, restaurateurs and small local businesses. Thus, what was supposed to be the restart season after the long months of the pandemic officially starts only in these days, thanks to the abundant white blanket that has fallen in the last week, which has covered earth and stones.

The effects of snowfall

The first real snowfall of the season allowed the Colle del Caprio ski lift to be tested only yesterday, in Campitello Matese, one of the busiest resorts for customers in Lazio and Campania. “All the other aerial systems were already ready and so we’re starting today – says Giovanna Capone, director of Matese Sky, the company that manages the systems -. Finally there is lots of snow and the 40 kilometers of our slopes are completely usable”. “There is a great desire to ski” according to Francesco Cangiotti, managing director of Bolognola-Ski, which also manages the slopes of Saliere and Frontignano 360. Optimism returns to the Sibillini hills of Maceratese: the increase in the energy bill has not been downloaded onto customers, a marketing operation destined to attract «in particular those who, in the regions close to the Marches, usually choose the Alps and who are looking for a closer, cheaper and equally suggestive destination». “If the flow continues to be the same as it is today – underlines Cangiotti – we will be able to recover something in terms of business and continue at least until mid-March”.

Abruzzo

«During the last weekend, the 248 kilometers of slopes in the 18 ski areas of Abruzzo were overrun, mainly by nearby tourists – says Daniele D’Amario, regional councilor for tourism and productive activities -. With the dusting of December, the operators had managed to contain the cancellations during the Christmas holidays, but soon after they arrived in significant numbers. A blow for entrepreneurs and mountain workers».

«Finally, after so much suffering – says Rolando Galli, president of Abetone Funivie (Saf) – the snow has arrived and also in a conspicuous way. Clearly he filled our hearts with joy and put us to the test to get the whole area ready in a very short time». Confcommercio also speaks of widespread bookings for hotels, catering establishments, ski schools and every other component of the supply chain, from the high mountains to the valley. “It is a breath of fresh air – underlines the association – which, net of the losses of recent months (estimated at around 10 million, ed.), is felt to be deeply needed”.

The artificial snow

The Cimone Consortium has spent 5 million for the production of artificial snow, an investment that went practically for nothing because until last week the temperatures were well above freezing. «We are now at -9, the lifts are all open, there is natural snow – says the president Luciano Magnani -, but all this does not save the season, which only started on Saturday: lifts stopped, ski instructors out and about, unused seasonal workers. We have lost between 40% and 50% of turnover. Every ticket we sell gives back six times its cost». Widespread losses the subject of an initial discussion with the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanché, the Regions and sector operators, from which two requests emerged: to extend the suspension of mortgage payments by one year and to allocate unused funds by the Regions to the Covid emergency for mountain companies. The interlocution is open and has also given rise to a Mountain Table, focused on the creation of the Apennines macro-destination.