The State Council Executive Meeting Researches Policies and Measures to Promote the High-Quality Development of the New Energy Vehicle Industry to Unleash the Consumption Potential of New Energy Vehicles_Hangzhou Net

Discuss and pass in principle the “Preschool Education Law of the People’s Republic of China (Draft)”

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 2. Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, presided over an executive meeting of the State Council on June 2. He listened to reports on the progress of optimizing the business environment and key measures for the next step, studied policies and measures to promote the high-quality development of the new energy automobile industry, discussed and In principle, the “Preschool Education Law of the People’s Republic of China (Draft)” was passed.

The meeting pointed out that since the beginning of this year, my country’s economic operation has achieved a good start, but the foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid. We must put the creation of a market-oriented, legalized, and internationalized business environment in an important position, further stabilize social expectations, and boost development confidence. Stimulate the vitality of the market and promote the continuous recovery of economic operation. We must adhere to the problem orientation, focus on the outstanding problems reported by enterprises, proceed from the actual needs of enterprises, and accelerate the launch of highly targeted and high-value products in batches in terms of relaxing market access, promoting fair competition, protecting intellectual property rights, and building a unified large market. We will strengthen the effectiveness of policies by deepening reforms in key areas of the business environment. It is necessary to focus on strengthening service awareness, increase policy implementation efforts, break through policy implementation blockages, ensure that policies are implemented, and allow enterprises to have more tangible sense of gain.

The meeting pointed out that new energy vehicles are the main direction of the transformation and upgrading of the automobile industry, and the development space is very broad. It is necessary to consolidate and expand the development advantages of new energy vehicles, further optimize the industrial layout, strengthen key core technology research in key areas such as power battery systems, new chassis architectures, and intelligent driving systems, coordinate the development and utilization of domestic and international resources, and improve the power battery recycling system. The integrated development of the industrial ecology of “vehicle energy road cloud” improves the independent controllability of the entire industrial chain and the level of green development. It is necessary to continue and optimize the vehicle purchase tax reduction and exemption policy for new energy vehicles, build a high-quality charging infrastructure system, further stabilize market expectations, optimize the consumption environment, and release the consumption potential of new energy vehicles to a greater extent.

The meeting discussed and passed the “Preschool Education Law of the People’s Republic of China (Draft)” in principle, and decided to submit the draft to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for review. The meeting pointed out that preschool education is the starting point of lifelong education and an important social public welfare undertaking, which is related to the healthy growth of hundreds of millions of children, and it is very important to strengthen the protection of the rule of law. It is necessary to coordinate the current and long-term, and scientifically plan the allocation of preschool education resources according to the new urbanization process and the changing trend of the school-age population, so as to effectively meet the needs and avoid the waste of resources. It is necessary to strengthen the guarantee of financial investment, increase the proportion of investment in preschool education, increase the preference for rural areas and ethnic areas, increase the supply of preschool degrees, and promote the popularization, inclusiveness, safe and high-quality development of preschool education.

