UNESCO World Heritage Day 2023: events and offers in the north | > – Guide

Guided tours, hikes and hands-on offers: This Sunday, the German UNESCO Commission invites you to World Heritage Day. Many sites in the north are also taking part in the campaign. A selection of offers and events.

Discover Schleswig-Holstein’s World Heritage

The Viking settlement of Haithabu and the Danewerk ramparts have been part of the World Heritage for five years and are celebrating this with a festival at the Danewerk in Hollenstedt near Schleswig and various guided tours of the historic site in Haithabu (details of the offers). The Hanseatic City of Lübeck invites you to follow the traces of the world heritage site in the old town on June 4th. It is not necessary to register for the guided tours, but “first-come-first-serve” applies, as the groups are limited to a maximum of 25 people (details of the offers).

You can find out more about the Wadden Sea World Heritage Site from 11 a.m. at the spa center on Nordstrand. There is the national park information mobile, there are handicraft activities for children, a barefoot path and a treasure hunt (no registration required).

Hamburg’s warehouse district and Chilehaus

Hamburg’s Speicherstadt, the world’s largest contiguous warehouse complex, and the Kontorhaus district with the Chilehaus have also been part of the World Heritage since 2015. The impressive brick architecture was created in the 19th and 20th centuries. Thousands of people were forced to relocate because their apartments had to make way for the new buildings. With two free guided tours on Sunday you can learn more about the buildings and their history (Registration required).

Lower Saxony: photo walks, guided tours and feet

The cathedral and Michaeliskirche in Hildesheim, Lower Saxony, are celebrating World Heritage Day with a particularly extensive programme. In addition to guided tours, a photo walk with your own camera and a treasure hunt with handicrafts for children, there are concerts by the trombone choir and baroque trio sonatas (details of the offers). Guided tours through the Walkenried monastery and the Rammelsberg mine are offered around Goslar (prior registration required).





Built in 1911 Fagus-Werk in Alfeld, the debut work of the later Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius, on June 4th everything revolves around the foot. The factory still produces shoe lasts today. Many varied activities such as Zumba, trampoline, football golf, football darts and a barefoot path await the guests, as well as lectures, exhibitions and guided tours through the trend-setting building of modern architecture.

Mecklenburg-West Pomerania: tours, hikes, guided tours

The old towns of Stralsund and Wismar have been part of the UNESCO World Heritage since 2002. On the occasion of World Heritage Day on June 4th, a free 90-minute city tour is on the program in Stralsund, and in Wismar there are guided tours through the World Heritage House at Lübsche Straße 23 (free entry). The Schwerin Castle is not yet a World Heritage Site, but would like to become one and for this reason it also offers several guided tours and tours, as well as a creative workshop for children and a digital puzzle tour through the castle garden.

Nature lovers have the opportunity to get to know the old beech forests in the Jasmund National Park on the island of Rügen and in the Müritz National Park. On the Königsstuhl on the island of Rügen, you are invited to short guided tours (10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.), on the Müritz there is a family tour (meeting point: car park at the campsite, at the witches’ forest in Blankenförde). Already on Saturday there is a free five-hour hike into the kingdom of the beeches (meeting point: Zinow, car park at the edge of the forest).

Photo competition: World Heritage in front of the camera

Those who like to take photos can take part in a World Heritage photo competition participate. We are looking for unusual views of the sites, exciting detailed shots or photos of the people who live at the World Heritage sites and work to protect them. There is a small prize for the three most original photos.

Online program with 360 degree tours and videos

On World Heritage Day you can not only take part on site, but also online from home. For this you can find on the UNESCO World Heritage Day website – in addition to the entire program of events at the World Heritage sites – a large number of videos, virtual tours and 360-degree tours.

