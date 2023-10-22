Exploring the Creators’ Journey: Insights from the Hugo X Brand Promotion Meeting

From Characters to Stories: The Hugo X Brand Promotion Meeting Explores Innovation and Creation

Chengdu, China – On October 21, the Hugo X brand promotion meeting took place at the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Conference, bringing together renowned science fiction writers and industry professionals to discuss the future of creative storytelling. Guests included Han Song, one of the “Four Kings” of contemporary Chinese science fiction, Yin Guang, a rising writer born in the 1990s, and Artell Isom, the producer of the first season of “Star Wars: Fantasy.”

During the event, Isom shared the challenges he faced while creating “Star Wars: Fantasy.” As an established and widely recognized intellectual property, the task was to integrate new characters and elements while honoring the familiar symbols. Isom expressed, “The core of the artist itself is innovation, and this presents both a challenge and pressure. If the audience feels that this is not the Star Wars they know, I will reconsider the character settings and elements.”

The topic of artificial intelligence (AI) and its role in creative work also sparked a heated discussion. Han Song revealed his own experiments with AI, stating that he would provide the AI with his novel ideas and compare its output with his own writing. He mentioned that some writers are even training their own AI to imitate their style and generate content. Han Song viewed AI as an auxiliary tool but expressed concerns about its potential to imitate human habits and thought processes, leading to a world created entirely by AI.

The promotion meeting delved into various aspects of science fiction creation and its future development. Wang Yating, vice chairman of the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Conference, emphasized the significance of the event, announcing that the Hugo Awards would be launched in China for the first time in 2023. This decision aims to carry forward the culture and tradition of the World Science Fiction Convention.

Reflecting on the nature of creation in science fiction, the promotion meeting provided a new perspective. It emphasized that throughout history, humans have been driven by the pursuit of knowledge and exploration. As we continue to question the world, we encounter new landscapes, rivers, and a boundless imaginative future.

The Hugo X brand promotion meeting served as a platform for creators to share their insights and experiences in shaping the future of science fiction. With discussions on innovation, AI, and the significance of the event itself, the conference offered valuable inspiration for writers, creators, and enthusiasts alike.

Share this: Facebook

X

