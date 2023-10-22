The Environmental Impact of Food and Cooking Methods: Ranking the Most Polluting Foods and Harmful Cooking Techniques

Italy’s Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) has released a new ranking that highlights the foods and cooking methods that have the greatest environmental impact and are most harmful to health and air quality. According to Sima, beef is the food product that generates the most pollution. For every kilogram of beef produced and sold, a staggering 59.6 kilograms of CO2 are released into the atmosphere. This includes emissions from various phases such as soil changes, breeding, animal feed, processing, transport, sale, and packaging.

Lamb takes second place in terms of environmental impact, with 24.5 kilograms of CO2 emitted per kilogram of meat. Cheese follows closely in third place, releasing 21.2 kilograms of CO2. Even a similar study conducted by the University of Oxford, which examined over 57 thousand food items sold in major supermarkets, found that beef and lamb had the highest pollution scores.

Sima emphasizes that products of animal origin, such as beef and lamb, contribute the most to CO2 emissions. On the other hand, products based on cereals, fruits, and vegetables are considered more eco-sustainable. In fact, it is estimated that 85% of emissions in the food sector in Italy are attributed to animal-based foods.

However, the pollution caused by food does not end with production and sale. Cooking methods also play a significant role in environmental and human health impact. According to Sima, the use of charcoal for cooking causes the most damage in terms of both the environment and human health.

Interestingly, gas cookers, which are present in 68.7% of Italian households, are also not without risks and dangers. It is estimated that around 700 thousand children in the EU and 234 thousand in Italy develop asthma symptoms each year due to the use of gas for cooking food. The health costs associated with this in Europe amount to a staggering 3.5 billion euros per year, according to Sima President Alessandro Miani.

This new ranking by Sima serves as a reminder of the impact our food choices and cooking methods have on the environment and our health. It highlights the need for more sustainable and eco-friendly practices in the food industry. Whether it’s choosing plant-based alternatives or opting for cleaner cooking methods, small changes in our everyday lives can make a significant difference in reducing pollution and improving overall well-being.

