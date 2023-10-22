2023 World Internet of Things Expo: Building a Bright Future through Integration and Empowerment

2023 World Internet of Things Expo opens in Wuxi

The 2023 World Internet of Things Expo kicked off in Wuxi on October 21, ushering in a new era of intelligent integration and empowerment. Nobunaga Hoshi, the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the opening ceremony and launched the event. The summit also saw speeches from Xu Xiaolan, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and Hu Guangjie, Vice Governor.

Xu Xiaolan highlighted the rapid development of China‘s Internet of Things industry, which has led to the creation of new business forms, models, and markets. The industry has effectively facilitated the digital, intelligent, green, and integrated development across various sectors. With the ongoing technological revolution and industrial transformation, Xu emphasized the acceleration of the era of intelligent interconnection. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology aims to implement the instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, promote new infrastructure like the Internet of Things, enhance innovation capabilities, and deepen international cooperation. Xu also acknowledged Wuxi as a frontrunner in the innovative development of China‘s IoT industry and encouraged all participants to utilize the World Internet of Things Expo as a platform to create a better future.

Hu Guangjie echoed Xu’s sentiments, emphasizing the current trend of economic and social development moving towards the intelligent interconnection of all things. The Internet of Things has witnessed cross-border integration, scale development, and open empowerment. Hu stated that Jiangsu Province will thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions on new industrialization, focusing on innovation, cluster competitiveness, integration driving force, and basic support. Through cultivating future industries and building a strong province integrating digital and physical aspects, Jiangsu aims to become a global IoT development highland and pioneer the Chinese-style modernization.

Wuxi’s Internet of Things industry has experienced 14 years of robust growth, evolving from a national sensor network innovation demonstration zone to a national advanced manufacturing cluster. The World Internet of Things Expo in Wuxi serves as a significant industry event, encompassing high-end forums, exhibitions, dialogues, achievement releases, ecological links, and scene experiences. During the opening ceremony, notable figures such as Mark Tarago, chairman of the World Internet of Things Solutions Conference in Barcelona, and representatives from Wuxi City delivered speeches. Experts and scholars also gave keynote speeches, unveiling various centers and releasing research reports related to IoT empowerment and industry development. Additionally, five strategic cooperation agreements were signed. Wuxi further solidified its presence on the international stage, signing 53 major projects with a cooperation amount exceeding 100 billion yuan during the event.

The expo was attended by high-profile individuals, including Chu Yonghong, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, as well as representatives from national ministries, central enterprises, institutions, academicians, experts, scholars, and industry leaders. The 2023 World Internet of Things Expo in Wuxi promises to be a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and advancement in the field of IoT.

