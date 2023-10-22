Will AI replace special effects experts? The opinion of the directors of Spider Man and Migration

While Hollywood is still paralyzed by the all-out strike of actors and screenwriters, View Conference is being staged in Turin, an international event that focuses on the topic of special effects, digital animation and computer graphics. Among the Oscar winners and world-famous directors guests at the Ogr, there are also Benjamin Renner, cartoonist and director of the animated film “Migration”, and Joaquim Dos Santos, among the creators of the highly acclaimed “Spider-Man: across the spider -verse”. We tried to ask them how their work has changed in these years of enormous technological changes and how they think AI will impact the future of cinema.

by Davide Cavalleri

Share this: Facebook

X

