Palermo, discovered a greenhouse of marijuana behind the dormitory in via Messina Marine

Palermo, discovered a greenhouse of marijuana behind the dormitory in via Messina Marine

by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

A marijuana plantation was discovered by the police in Palermo, in a farmhouse located behind a municipal dormitory, in the via Messina Marine area. The policemen seized about 80 cannabis plants that…

