The State save the workers of Portovesme

When a company, maybe of strategic importance, is in financial trouble need to pay close attention. In this article I want to deal with the topic Portovesme Srlfor its importance, not only for the production of zinc and lead, but above all due to the presence of about 1,500 employees and another 2,500 saddens who form the related industries. Some data obtained from the internet tell us that the company in 2021 had a turnover of 870,091,058 euros with a personnel cost of € 40,571,884 and a profit for the year of 16,354,633 euros. So where is the problem?

From what we can see it seems that the production costs of metals have greatly increased during the year 2022 and we are all aware of this. Now, it seems that these costs, mostly determined by energy, put the company in serious difficulty and it also seems that already raised the alarm about 2 years ago. We all agree that companies should never be left alone in times of need and above all we should look carefully at what it would entail leave about 4,000 people at home, the problem would be magnified at a social level.

Well, without making flights of fancy, I’m starting to conclude by proposing a solution that I asked for when I was on the board of a development body, namely: how much is the difference in spending on the energy bill? What about other raised costs? x euros! Well I’ll give you the difference between how much you spent before the chaos of the increases until the price market has stabilized and you will repay me the loan with an installment spread over 10 years (if the installment were to be “heavy” even a few more years), however ad one condition one of our trustees will join the Board of Directors in this way he will be able to follow its developments and will be repaid with mere attendance fees.

I made this suggestion many years ago and it has always worked, finally the returns for the company and for the organization have always been thereall of this but without ever interfering in the company’s industrial plans. With this simple trick, it could be applied to all companies that the state subsidizes, it can thus be verified that what is committed is also satisfying for all the people who work for the company in various capacities. Simple? I would say yes.

