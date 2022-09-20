Listen to the audio version of the article

Carlos Tavares closes the circle on the Mirafiori plant and announces two interventions on the industrial pole among the oldest and largest of the Group in Europe. Here, in the next 12-18 months, the future hub dedicated to technologies related to the circular economy of Stellantis will arise, from the recycling of batteries to the recovery of raw materials. Furthermore, next to the historic “Meccaniche” of Mirafiori, where gearboxes for traditional engines are produced, a new department will be built focused on gearboxes for the Group’s hybrid engines.

The CEO of Stellantis is not unbalanced on investments. «In any case, this is a“ double-digit ”commitment – he explains during the meeting with the press – which, as far as broadcasting is concerned, looks at what has already been done in the Metz factory. In Turin we will be able to build a plant with two production lines of 600 thousand pieces per year, the twin of the French one, but with fewer economic resources ».

When fully operational, 550 people transferred from other departments will be employed for both interventions. As for new hires, Tavares does not exclude them in the future of Mirafiori because the Fiat 500 bev “is the first in Europe for sales in its segment” and the Group’s objective is to push to further improve its positioning. However, the real problem remains the difficulties of supplying not so much batteries, explains Tavares, but rather components equipped with semiconductors.

There is no problem of production limits for the Mirafiori plant, explains the CEO, nor problems on the market, so much so that “in Mirafiori we could produce double the 500 we do today and we could organize ourselves to triple the quantity and reach 90 thousand units. per year »adds Carlor Tavares.

The CEO of Stellantis has worked in recent months on the Mirafiori dossier alongside the Municipality of Turin, with the mayor Stefano Lo Russo, and with the Piedmont Region and the president Alberto Cirio. On the table the institutions have put “the will to look to the future of mobility and not only to the industrial tradition of Turin” as they highlighted during the meeting with journalists. But not only. The Region will use the legislation on the management of the hydroelectric source to guarantee an energy supply at very competitive costs, and will also use the resources of the European Social Fund for training. The Municipality has given its willingness to proceed with the change of intended use for the areas of Mirafiori that will be relaunched.