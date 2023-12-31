Home » The stock ETF market will receive more than 640 billion in incremental funds in 2023
The stock ETF market will receive more than 640 billion in incremental funds in 2023

ETF Review: Top Fund Companies See Massive Growth in Stock ETFs

The launch of new ETF products is set to inject over 640 billion in incremental funds into the stock ETF market in 2023, according to data from Securities Times e-company news. Existing stock ETFs established before 2023 have already seen a net inflow of more than 568 billion yuan, with broad-based ETFs leading the way in attracting investments.

The CSI 300 ETF, Kechuang 50 ETF, SSE 50 ETF, and GEM ETF have emerged as the top choices for investors, drawing in substantial net inflows. As a result, the scale of ETFs owned by several leading fund companies has seen rapid growth, with the stock ETFs under ChinaAMC, E Fund, Huatai-PineBridge, Cathay Pacific, and Southern China surpassing RMB 100 billion.

Moreover, the scale of stock ETFs of Harvest, Wells Fargo, E Fund, Huatai-PineBridge, and Boshi has also experienced significant growth over the year.

While the surge in ETF investments presents new opportunities for fund companies and investors alike, the Securities Times emphasizes that the information provided is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Prospective investors are urged to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

