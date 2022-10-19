MILANO – The European stock exchanges, returning from four consecutive sessions on the rise, start again in the positive but soon the optimism is deflated. At first, it was the data from the American quarters that gave the spitna: yesterday it was the turn of Netflix, which closed the penultimate quarter of the top with a growth of 2.4 million subscribers, more than double those expected, which offered encouraging signals on the streaming company’s prospects. As the minutes passed, however, uncertainty took over, waiting for the indications contained in the Beige Book that the Fed will publish this evening and with eyes always focused on the price rush: among the data for the day, inflation stands out British, which rose in September to 10.1% and above expectations, marking the most marked rise in prices among the G7 countries.

The markets were also stirred up by Biden’s announcement overnight of the release of 15 million barrels of oil from US strategic reserves. A move to contain the increase in prices, after the Opec + cartel of producers in recent weeks decided on a new cut in production precisely to support the prices of the commodity, despite the fact that the US president was very opposed to this. Gas prices, on the other hand, are still falling, following the green light of the Commission’s proposal on expensive energy and while Europe is facing a wave of high temperatures that could avert the risk of a cold winter.