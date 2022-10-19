The calendar begins to offer direct clashes, the Apu Old Wild West prepares by polishing Isaiah Briscoe. The American player has disposed of the tendonitis that forced him to miss the matches against San Severo and Chiusi and since yesterday he is back in the group for training.

FIRST AT CARNERA

It should be the right time for the official debut in front of the Friulian public for the former Orlando Magic. The “premiere” in his new theater was announced on 8 October in the remake of Supercoppa with Fabi and his teammates, but tendon inflammation partially spoiled the party.

Just a two-week postponement, Briscoe worked individually also last weekend and yesterday he did the double training session, both the athletic part and the one dedicated to basketball.

Today new test, if no complications arise between now and Friday, the New Jersey winger will be regularly called up for the match on Saturday night.

ATTACK

The return of Briscoe will add an arrow to Boniciolli’s bow on the occasion of the difficult challenge at Tramec Cento. The Emilians, with full points like the Bianconeri, are not to be considered a meteor and not even an outsider.

The summer transfer market was important, in line with the club’s ambitions, and the results are tangible: Cento is the least perforated team in the Red group and in six of the seven official matches played they have conceded less than 70 points.

Only in the quarter-finals of the Super Cup, against a big player like Vanoli Cremona, he collected 74. So we need the best Apu for this crash test: it is clear that Isaiah Briscoe cannot be at his best and that he needs time to fit into the new context , but the debut on 3 October in Ferrara (13 points and 7 assists) made it clear that the boy has plenty of talent.

THE TURNOVER IS BACK

So far, ailments and injuries have postponed the time of the first painful choices, but with Briscoe’s return someone will have to sit in civilian clothes on the sidelines.

In light of what we have seen in the last two games, Boniciolli will not have an easy task: in the external department, the most crowded one, everyone is experiencing an excellent moment of form.