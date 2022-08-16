MILANO – Trading on the European stock exchanges starts positive on a day still characterized by uncertainties regarding the future of the Eurozone economy and fears of a gas crisis which, with the approaching winter, are becoming increasingly pressing.

The financial agency Bloomberg in fact, at the start of the day, he dedicates his noble space to the race of electricity prices in Germanywhich reached almost 480 euros per megawatt hour for next year, six times the level of last year and double compared to June.