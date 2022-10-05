Home Business The stock exchanges of today, October 5th. Markets and oil are taking their breath away after the rally
The stock exchanges of today, October 5th. Markets and oil are taking their breath away after the rally

EU markets start down

Stock market down in the early days of the session, in line with the main European stock exchanges. The Ftse Mib drops 0.55% to 21,572 points. For Piazza Affari an inevitable slowdown with profit taking after the mini rally that led the share to gain about 6.5% in four consecutive increases. While progress consolidates, traders are already looking at the US employment data that will be released between today and Friday, a thermometer to understand the next moves by the Federal Reserve.
Car stocks are down on the list, with Stellantis -1.5%, Pirelli -2.2%, Ferrari -1.2%, Iveco -1.5%. Among the banks, Intesa -1%, Unicredit -1.2%, Mediobanca holds, Bpm -1.5%. Monte Paschi did well with a + 2.5%. Among the other positive blue chips Stm (+ 0.3%), Nexi + 1%, Banca Generali restarts with + 2.8%.

Negative signs also elsewhere in Europe. The Paris Cac at the opening loses 0.58% to 6,004.79 points, the German Dax leaves 0.60% on the ground at 12,594.59 points and the London Ftse 100 drops 0.47% to 7,053.94. points. A negative sign also for the Ibex in Madrid which fell by 0.50% to 7,657.39 points.

