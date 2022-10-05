EU markets start down

Stock market down in the early days of the session, in line with the main European stock exchanges. The Ftse Mib drops 0.55% to 21,572 points. For Piazza Affari an inevitable slowdown with profit taking after the mini rally that led the share to gain about 6.5% in four consecutive increases. While progress consolidates, traders are already looking at the US employment data that will be released between today and Friday, a thermometer to understand the next moves by the Federal Reserve.

Car stocks are down on the list, with Stellantis -1.5%, Pirelli -2.2%, Ferrari -1.2%, Iveco -1.5%. Among the banks, Intesa -1%, Unicredit -1.2%, Mediobanca holds, Bpm -1.5%. Monte Paschi did well with a + 2.5%. Among the other positive blue chips Stm (+ 0.3%), Nexi + 1%, Banca Generali restarts with + 2.8%.

Negative signs also elsewhere in Europe. The Paris Cac at the opening loses 0.58% to 6,004.79 points, the German Dax leaves 0.60% on the ground at 12,594.59 points and the London Ftse 100 drops 0.47% to 7,053.94. points. A negative sign also for the Ibex in Madrid which fell by 0.50% to 7,657.39 points.