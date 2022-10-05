Home Sports Henry and Dumfries’ hand in Inter-Barcelona: “My son too …”
Sports

Henry and Dumfries’ hand in Inter-Barcelona: “My son too …”

by admin
Henry and Dumfries’ hand in Inter-Barcelona: “My son too …”

The former striker surprised by the missed penalty not given to the blaugrana due to the handball of the Inter winger.

Controversial episode in Inter-Barcelona, third day of the Champions League group. We are talking about the alleged handball of Denzel Dumfries which could have cost a penalty and potentially a draw for the blaugrana in the San Siro match. Huge protests in Spain and throughout the Catalan environment and great amazement even among those who found themselves commenting on the challenge on TV.

Among these also Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry who were reporting on the race for British television. In particular, the former French striker reacted rather vehemently to the failure to assign the penalty due to the handball of the Dutch Nerazzurri. Looking at the replay of the action, the former center forward said: “No, but come on, he’s wrong, he’s wrong. He shows”, referring to the referee and the penalty not given. “Even my son would have seen that hand …”.

Carragher is also of the same opinion, who was surprised by letting go of only one: “But how ?!”. In short, this episode will be talked about for a very long time …

5 October – 09:23

© breaking latest news

See also  F1, French GP: chassis swap in Mercedes, so Bottas overtakes Hamilton

You may also like

Pordenone, assault on Imolese in their debut in...

motog-podcast de angelis bravo bagnaia quartararo it’s not...

Champions League roundup: Bayern beat Liverpool to beat...

Will not specifically defend Wu Lei!Guoan coach: We...

Chelsea-Milan, Boehly and Cardinale: records, dollars, philosophies, projects

The results of the women’s basketball team are...

Fignon, triumphs and defeats of the cycling “professor”

Destruction! U17 men’s football Asian preliminaries opener 9-0...

Calcio, press review of the main Italian and...

UEFA Champions League: Bayern beat Liverpool with five...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy