The former striker surprised by the missed penalty not given to the blaugrana due to the handball of the Inter winger.

Controversial episode in Inter-Barcelona, third day of the Champions League group. We are talking about the alleged handball of Denzel Dumfries which could have cost a penalty and potentially a draw for the blaugrana in the San Siro match. Huge protests in Spain and throughout the Catalan environment and great amazement even among those who found themselves commenting on the challenge on TV.

Among these also Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry who were reporting on the race for British television. In particular, the former French striker reacted rather vehemently to the failure to assign the penalty due to the handball of the Dutch Nerazzurri. Looking at the replay of the action, the former center forward said: “No, but come on, he’s wrong, he’s wrong. He shows”, referring to the referee and the penalty not given. “Even my son would have seen that hand …”.

Carragher is also of the same opinion, who was surprised by letting go of only one: “But how ?!”. In short, this episode will be talked about for a very long time …

