Three Alpine Rescue teams intervened to transport the injured person on a stretcher on very bumpy paths between darkness and fog

VALCHIUSA

A 72-year-old man slipped on Tuesday evening at an altitude of 2,200 meters. He is a local from the valley living in Inverso, a hamlet of Valchiusa, who had gone with a friend to his pasture, Alpe Orti. In the ruinous fall the man struck his head hard.

Valchiusella, falls at 2,200 meters, 72 years old carried on a stretcher by the Alpine Rescue

It was the friend who raised the alarm at 112. Unfortunately, no helicopter was available at that time. The operations center thus called in the Ivrea Alpine Rescue station.

A first team of technicians was then organized, with two health workers, who quickly went to the accident site where the man was stabilized. Then, on the Kong stretcher, specific for rescue on rough terrain, the descent began, made particularly difficult by the darkness and fog. In the meantime, a second team from Ivrea also arrived and later a third, coming from Valprato and Valle Orco for a total of fifteen technicians, a doctor and two nurses.

It may seem like a conspicuous staff but it is necessary to think about the commitment of transporting an injured person on rough paths, in the middle of the night and with dense fog and therefore the need for very frequent changes and with a journey time to reach the ambulance of about four hours. .