Home News Chiara Forlani talks about ‘setting, era, characters’
News

Chiara Forlani talks about ‘setting, era, characters’

by admin
Chiara Forlani talks about ‘setting, era, characters’

BASSANI LIBRARY – Tuesday 11 April 2023 at 5 pm meeting in via Grosoli 42. Free admission


She will be the writer Clare Forlani the protagonist, Tuesday 11 April 2023 at 5 pm, of the new meeting of the cycle ‘The rules of yellow’, dedicated to the literary tradition of the crime e organized by the Olimpia Morata cultural association at the Bassani municipal library (via Grosoli 42, Barco, Ferrara). Chiara Forlani, author of the book ‘Crime on the White Island’, will talk about ‘The thriller. Setting, period, characters’.

The appointment is free and free admission

Il third meeting of the cycle, initially scheduled for April 18, 2023, was canceled.

Per info: tel. 0532 797414  – [email protected]

The complete program of cultural events at the Bassani municipal library and other Ferrara libraries can be found on the page:



Downloadable images:

rules yellow rid.jpg

See also  The temperature of the Jiangnan Cheng cooling center hits a new low

You may also like

How much does the difficulty in finding personnel...

Triin Laasi-Óige: vocational education is a highway to...

The best spas in Cesar to visit at...

Concentrating on the New Journey——The majority of party...

A child affected by an explosion in a...

Is it possible to lose 10 kilos in...

Rimini increasingly friendly to bicycles — Environment

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is admitted...

Tourism in Risaralda before the possible emergency of...

“Qingming” cultural relics send flowers to commemorate and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy