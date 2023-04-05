BASSANI LIBRARY – Tuesday 11 April 2023 at 5 pm meeting in via Grosoli 42. Free admission





She will be the writer Clare Forlani the protagonist, Tuesday 11 April 2023 at 5 pm, of the new meeting of the cycle ‘The rules of yellow’, dedicated to the literary tradition of the crime e organized by the Olimpia Morata cultural association at the Bassani municipal library (via Grosoli 42, Barco, Ferrara). Chiara Forlani, author of the book ‘Crime on the White Island’, will talk about ‘The thriller. Setting, period, characters’.

The appointment is free and free admission

Il third meeting of the cycle, initially scheduled for April 18, 2023, was canceled.

Per info: tel. 0532 797414 – [email protected]

► The complete program of cultural events at the Bassani municipal library and other Ferrara libraries can be found on the page:









Downloadable images: