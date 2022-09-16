MILAN – Still weak stock exchanges in a climate of strong expectation for the decisions of the Federal Reserve next week, accompanied by a rise in yields on US government bonds that signals the possibility of a maxi-hike in rates in sight: it is now fully the market priced a 75 basis point intervention, but if you look at interest rate futures there is 24% of bets on a full point move.

For now, the signs of unexpected strength of the Chinese economy have been of little use, with industrial production and sales beyond expectations. Investors are caught in the grip of rate hikes but the risk of recession on the other, amply evidenced by the widening of the inversion of the yield curve of US Treasuries: those with a two-year maturity (which discount monetary policies) are higher than those with a two-year maturity. ten years (which are linked to the economic outlook).

If for Italy it was Fitch and Confcommercio that sounded the alarm bell of the “minus” sign in front of GDP, at a global level the World Bank made itself heard, for which the world economy risks sinking into recession , with inflation at the top for decades and the monetary tightening initiated by central banks that may prove insufficient to contain it. According to Washington, the global economy is experiencing the most marked slowdown since the post-recession recovery of 1970 and consumer confidence has already fallen more than ever before in similar situations. In the worst-case scenario designed by the institute, the global base rate of inflation, excluding energy, could be around 5% in 2023, almost double the five-year average before the pandemic. To cool the cost of living, central banks may have to raise interest rates by another 2 percentage points, on top of the 2 percentage point increase already recorded compared to the 2021 average. financial markets, would slow global gross domestic product growth to 0.5% in 2023, equivalent to a 0.4% per capita contraction, which would meet the technical definition of a global recession.

On the other hand, notes Radiocor, today the high volatility is probable given the expiry of the so-called “four witches”, that is the quarterly expiry of futures and options on indices and securities.