MILANO – Russia’s shutdown of gas taps to Europe drags the euro to a 20-year low. This morning the single currency drops below 0.99 at the exchange rate with the dollar with all European indices projected lower. An orientation linked to Moscow’s decision not to resume supplies through Nord Stream, after last week’s suspension. The West attacked the Kremlin spokesman yesterday Dmitry Peskov, kicked off a “great global storm”.

Heavy repercussions also on the gas front, whose prices shot up in the morning. On the Amsterdam market, TTF futures, a benchmark for gas in Europe, flew at start-up at € 275 per megawatt hour, up 28% compared to the close of € 214.7 on Friday.

In Asia, trading remained weak, with Tokyo stopping down by 0.11%. Negotiations stopped in the US in the afternoon, with Wall Street closed for the Labor Day holidays,