Giampieri: “We have seen the basics of what will come” The play Gallizzi out for a month: fracture of a toe

CREMA

Without play Gallizzi, who will be out for the whole month due to a fracture in the fourth metatarsal of his left foot, and captain Coviello who remained on the bench due to a back problem, while the other playmaker Epifani comes out mid-game for a sprained ankle right, Riso Scotti is defeated in Crema against the team coached by Pavese Pat Baldiraghi 85–76 (24 – 21, 27 – 23, 15 – 24, 19 – 8).

the best in the field

For Crema the best scorers were Crespi 22, Stepanovic 12, Esposito 10 while for Riso Scotti Abega 24, De Gregori 21, Giampieri 15. Pavia plays a game of blood and sweat, fighting on every ball against a long, technical and physical, without ever being intimidated. Riso Scotti has given a glimpse of what will be the characteristics of this team: speed, counterattack, aggressive defense all over the field. If De Gregori in this first outing proved to be the ideal center for a running team, Abega’s skills, both technical and physical, were impressed by Potì’s confirmation and Giampieri’s experience. Ferdi Bedini proved to be hard as steel, even though he still had to grow. Cocco did not spare himself and Mazzotti did not enter. The team has yet to get to know each other, even if they all share the desire to do, and determination. «To be the first official release after ten days of hard work we are satisfied – the expert guard Fabio Giampieri attacks – we have seen the basics of what is to come: a lot of running, high rhythms, several shots and intensity in defense. The sensations are positive ». Pavia held up in the first two quarters, accelerated in the third quarter and then dropped into the final quarter, the decisive one. Pavia press, finding Potì’s triple in transition (4 – 5, 2 ‘).

Experience allows Mascherpa from Pavia a couple of throws and a triple from Fazioli for the draw. Pavia is tried, to hold the attack is De Gregori (11 – 8, 4 ‘). Abega presses high and when he manages to exploit his natural skills as a sprinter, nobody stops him (24 – 21). Potì is not afraid to throw himself into traffic in a second quarter point to point (31-28, 13 ‘). Pavia always presses the whole field, then in a brand new team there is some wrong passage (39 – 36, 17 ‘). Epifani suffers a stoppatona from Crespi and on the relapse he sprains his right ankle, while to stop Mascherpa De Gregori commits unsportsmanlike (57 – 49, 23 ‘). The center of Pavia, however, is the one who has more to do with Abega who between slips and triples places a personal 7 – 0 for the maximum advantage (57 – 66, 28 ‘). We start again with Crema which accelerates because there is no one to lose (83 – 73, 38 ‘). –