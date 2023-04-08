Alt, frail, helpless – and also quickly financially at the end: Anyone who needs a place in a nursing home in Munich has recently had to adjust to costs of around 3800 euros. A month, and not for a luxury residence. In other metropolitan areas in Germany, too, the personal contribution for inpatient care has shot up to dizzying heights, as reported by David Kröll, spokesman for the BIVA care protection association. Everything has become more expensive, even living in a retirement home.

If residents reach their financial limits, they do not have to use up their entire fortune down to the last cent before they get help. WELT answers the most important questions.