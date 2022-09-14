MILANO – Weak reopening for European lists, in the aftermath of the strong sales that led Wall Street to the worst closing since June 2020, pushed down by the US inflation data which was less slow than expected and therefore gave certainty about a next big move by the Fed. Tokyo followed suit closing sharply (-2.7%) while the yen strengthened after interventions by the monetary authorities were not ruled out.

The US inflation data raised the yield of the two-year Treasury, the most sensitive to changes in monetary policy: it reached 30 basis points over the ten-year, sharpening the inversion of the curve that usually signals recession.

Great attention during the day for Ursula von der Leyen’s communication to the European Parliament on the Commission’s plan for energy and electricity savings in the Old Continent.