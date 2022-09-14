The Ethiopian offensive in the Tigré War continues. The Reuters news agency says that early this morning there were two air strikes on the capital of the separatist region north of the East African country: the first injured two people, while the second has already killed 10. This is confirmed by an officer from the local hospital. The victims are divided between the Macallé and Ayder hospitals, along with other injuries. Ayder hospital staff speak of a drone attack.

The Tigrè conflict has been going on since November 2020 and sees the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigrè (Tplf), which calls for the independence of the region, and the Ethiopian Federal Government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali as opposing sides.

Ethiopian army spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not respond to requests for comment.