Home World War of Tigrè: air attack on the city of Macallé
World

War of Tigrè: air attack on the city of Macallé

by admin
War of Tigrè: air attack on the city of Macallé

The Ethiopian offensive in the Tigré War continues. The Reuters news agency says that early this morning there were two air strikes on the capital of the separatist region north of the East African country: the first injured two people, while the second has already killed 10. This is confirmed by an officer from the local hospital. The victims are divided between the Macallé and Ayder hospitals, along with other injuries. Ayder hospital staff speak of a drone attack.

The Tigrè conflict has been going on since November 2020 and sees the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigrè (Tplf), which calls for the independence of the region, and the Ethiopian Federal Government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali as opposing sides.

Ethiopian army spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not respond to requests for comment.

See also  Global Markets: Biden increases pressure on Congressional Democrats to advance its spending bill Merkel's party polls are 4% behind

You may also like

Kazakh Catholic seminarian: Pope gives us momentum –...

Death of Queen Elizabeth, the latest news today.

Queen Elizabeth today in London: from Buckingham Palace...

In Kazakhstan, the abyss between Pope Francis and...

China-Vatican relations: Pope Francis and Xi Jinping visit...

West Bank: one Israeli soldier and two Palestinians...

Typhoon “Meihua” will make landfall in the northern...

South Korea fines Google and Facebook

Senate Republicans propose new federal anti-abortion bill |...

US intelligence: from Moscow 300 million dollars to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy