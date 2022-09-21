MILANO – The big day of the Fed has arrived: traders are waiting for Jerome Powell’s move that will raise rates by another 75 basis points, for the third meeting in a row, although the possibility of a maxi-hike is not entirely excluded 100 basis points to further strengthen the fight against inflation which has started to slow down slightly but is proving to be resilient and pervasive in the economy. The riskiest assets are suffering, the trend is also widespread because even the ECB, through the mouth of President Christine Lagarde, has reconfirmed its tightening policy saying that the costs of money will rise again in the months to come, even if the Squeezes: “We will decide meeting by meeting: the outlook on inflation will determine” when and where the hikes stop, Lagarde said.

Trading looks weak in Europe after a difficult session in Asia.