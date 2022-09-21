VOGHERA

The foundations of the Vogherese already seem very solid. In the summer, after the departures of two defense pillars such as Lorusso and Gabrielli, to which the other central Fasoli must be added, there could be a legitimate doubt that the Rossoneri’s rearguard rfisentisse in terms of performance and reliability. In reality, the defense of Voghe, completely revisited in its central axis, immediately provided comforting feedback, supported by the numbers. In the first three days of the championship, in fact, the Rossoneri’s goal remained unclimbed, confirming a defensive impermeability that represents a fundamental piece in the work of Mr. Giacomotti. In group A of Excellence, in addition to Voghe, the newly promoted Castello Città di Cantù has not yet collected any goals.

Allodi, much more than a reserve

The purchases made by the Rossoneri in the summer market have perfectly integrated into the group and are offering excellent continuity of performance. The central couple used most frequently by the Rossoneri coach is the one made up of the Argentine Bacaloni and the Albanian Puka, both convincing for their personality, physicality, determination and defensive readings. In the pack of power plants, Giacomotti can also have Francesco Allodi, who is regaining full athletic efficiency after the serious injury suffered last season. For its value and the experience accumulated also in D, it would be reductive to consider Allodi a simple alternative to the owners. “I consider Allodi a top defender and every time he enters the field, he always shows great confidence”, Giacomotti emphasized. For the future, the solution of the three-man defense, a formula adopted stably last season, should not be excluded. On the figure of the zero goals conceded, he not only affects the performance of the defenders, including the two outside players, Andrini and Riceputi, but also Galimberti, positive against Pontelambrese. The forwards press and close the passing lines, and the midfield undertakes a substantial job in the interdiction phase. Then when the defense is overcome, the goalkeeper Andrea De Toni enters the scene, a backbone of the Rossoneri team, now in his fourth season with the Voghe shirt. Even in the match won with Pontelambrese, the Rossoneri number one performed a couple of decisive interventions. Vogherese’s goal is therefore well protected, and the whole team benefits from this defensive solidity, which can represent the starting point for building a season as protagonists. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI