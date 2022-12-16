Home Sports Apu, coach Vitucci from Brindisi guarantees on Gaspardo and uses sweet words for Gentile: «Great player and person»
Apu, coach Vitucci from Brindisi guarantees on Gaspardo and uses sweet words for Gentile: «Great player and person»

The Apu and Brindisi, stories that intertwine. On Saturday 17 December, the bianconeri will travel to Puglia and will be guests of the Brindisi team for a training session at the PalaPentassuglia.

A facility where a few months ago Raphael Gaspardo and Alessandro Gentile played as teammates. So who better than “Frank” Vitucci, coach of the Apulian side in Serie A to photograph the two wingers who will soon find themselves dueting at Carnera?

Vitucci, over thirty years of career (started at Reyer as deputy of the “paron” Zorzi), raises his thumb for the choice of Udine market.

Vitucci, let’s start with Gaspardo. Why is the Apu struggling?

«I’m honestly sorry for Raphael, but I’m not able to judge from the outside. Perhaps there are very high expectations around him, there is a certain pressure to live with. I believe, however, that he will be able to redeem himself. He is a boy who has the ambition to prove his worth ».

The Apu has just taken Alessandro Gentile. What do you think?

«It’s a great market coup, there’s no doubt about it. In Serie A2 it can be a real crash for the championship. For Udine he is a great addition to an already competitive team. I’m also very happy with the fact that you’re back playing after the bad summer mishap».

Someone turns up their nose saying he’s not a man who does locker room.

“Bar talk. Gentile is a good boy, with us he was super in terms of attitude and availability. There will be no management problem for the Apu».

Can Gentile and Gaspardo coexist?

“This is a question that should be asked of the coach. Last year in Brindisi and previously in Treviso they already played together in the youth teams, so why not?

Gentile is a player who can cover multiple positions, Gaspardo can also cover a couple of them. Boniciolli doesn’t need advice, he will know how to make the best use of it ».

Speaking of Boniciolli: his position is not very solid in Udine.

«Nothing new, we coaches are always in discussions. Like yogurt, we don’t have an expiration date. If we win they exalt us, if we lose they criticize us: it happens in Milan, Brindisi and also in Udine.

There are high expectations at Apu, but Boniciolli knows what he’s doing. He is expert, histrionic enough, he will know how to change course ».

