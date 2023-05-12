Home » US banks: Pacwest announces drop in deposits and negotiations with investors, stock at -23%
Business

US banks: Pacwest announces drop in deposits and negotiations with investors, stock at -23%

by admin

Deposits down for PacWest Bancorp, while Western Alliance Bancorp recorded growth, in a still tense climate for US banks.

PacWest said deposits fell 9.5%, without specifying the current level. The bank announced that total deposits as of March 31 were equal to 28.2 billion dollars while the liquidity immediately available as of May 10 is 15 billion, more than 5.2 billion of uninsured deposits. Shortly thereafter, PacWest confirmed it was in talks with several potential investors.

Meanwhile, Western Alliance announced that deposits rose $600 million to $49.4 billion in the week ending Tuesday. The bank ended the first quarter with $47.6 billion in deposits. Western Alliance shares were broadly unchanged while PacWest’s shares fell 23%, bringing the year-to-date loss to about 75%.

See also  Lyft tumbles nearly 18%, profit margins drop, net loss widens to $422 million – yqqlm

You may also like

Participate, the great reshuffle of the CDX: Sacconi’s...

Energy – Habeck travels to Rügen for talks...

Crisis and inflation, the model is strategic localism

U.S. stocks closed mixed, most popular Chinese concept...

Math42 founder Maxim Nitsche about his new startup

Apple in trouble: the Antitrust intervenes. So he...

Everything on stocks: Focus on Tesla: Elon Musk...

Foreign exchange trading reminder: The market rethinks the...

Twitter Chief Post: Who’s Following Musk? These managers...

Confitarma and Fiap, joint project on intermodality

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy