The Alfa Nero is one of the largest yachts in the world.
picture alliance

The Russian oligarch Andrei Guryev could soon lose his yacht “Alfa Nero”, reports Stern.

According to this, the billionaire lets his ship decompose in the port of Antigua, which would make it a danger.

The yacht is 82 meters long and is valued at US$120 million.

Western sanctions against Russian oligarchs continue to hit billionaires hard. Now, according to a report, the superyacht “Alfa Nero”, which is said to be worth 120 million US dollars, is also facing a possible change of ownership. That’s what he reported „Stern“. She still belongs to the Russian oligarch Andrei Gurjew, but he is said to let her rot in the port of Antigua.

The government of the Caribbean island of Antigua now considers the ship “abandoned” and plans to sell it to avoid a potential threat to the port and shipping. An Antigua minister said the proceeds from the sale would go to the Antiguan government. However, the US would have the option to apply for access to the funds.

FBI already searched the ship

With a length of 82 meters, the “Alfa Nero” is one of the largest yachts in the world. It was completed in 2007. Its owner, Andrei Guryev, is said to have close ties to Vladimir Putin. He was sanctioned after the outbreak of war. Guryev is the former head of Phosagro, one of the world‘s largest manufacturers of fertilizers.

The “Alfa Nero” has already been reported more frequently. In 2022, FBI and Interpol agents searched the ship to find documents that would identify Guryev as the owner. According to other reports, there are also unpaid bills for fuel and crew. According to Stern, the “Alfa Nero” last moved in September 2022 when the ship briefly steered along the coast into a western bay, presumably to avoid a storm.

