Corona vaccination: Lauterbach wants to help victims "as soon as possible".

Corona vaccination: Lauterbach wants to help victims "as soon as possible".

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has promised help for people with long-term damage from a corona infection or vaccination. He will launch a program with the ministry in which the consequences of Long Covid and Post Vac (vaccination damage) will be examined and the care of those affected will be improved, said the SPD politician on Sunday evening in the ZDF “heute journal”.

“This is a program I want to launch as soon as possible. I’m sort of in the budget negotiations for this money.” It’s also about networking the experts in this area in such a way that the probability of good therapy increases.

Lauterbach wants vaccine manufacturers to be involved in the event of damage

Lauterbach said the long-term consequences of a corona vaccination must be recognized more quickly. At the same time, he emphasized that severe vaccination damage is very rare – according to data from the responsible Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) and the European approval authority, less than one in 10,000 vaccinations leads to such damage. Because the clinical picture is becoming clearer and clearer, it must be possible to identify and help those affected more quickly in the future.

On the basis of the EU contracts with the vaccine manufacturers, the state is liable for vaccine damage, Lauterbach emphasized. It is nevertheless “valuable” if companies participate. “Because the profits were exorbitant. And so that would actually be more than a good gesture, but one could expect it.”

