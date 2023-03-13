Hours before the 95th annual Oscars, Axel Kuschevatzky, in his role as presenter on the red carpet, had a one-on-one with Antonio Banderas.

The Spanish actor, accompanied by his partner Nicole Kimpel, was happy about the gala and had a juicy exchange with the producer. “How are you?, he began by asking by way of greeting, to which Kuschevatzky replied:“ Very anxious ”.

So, Banderas wanted to know the reason and Axel explained that he is the producer of the film. Argentina, 1985 nominated for best foreign film. The Spaniard’s response surprised everyone: “You are going to win,” she said with complete confidence.

👇 DO WE CANCEL MUFA? 👀 Antonio #Banderas, the presenter of the shortlist for Best Foreign Film, not only practiced how to say “Argentina” and “Santiago Mitre”… he also said that we were going to win! 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Iwcsj1IY5r — Filo.news (@filonewsOK) March 13, 2023

Between laughs and nerves, the producer thanked him for his wishes and Antonio continued: “We gave the award and we were practicing how to say ‘Argentina’, not saying ‘Argentina’ but rather ‘Argentina’, accordingly. Not say Mitre, but Santiago Mitre”.

Given these statements, social networks exploded with encouraging comments towards the Argentine film, without suspecting that minutes later the film was going to lose against the German one. No news at the front.

“Antonio Banderas told Axel not to be nervous, that” you are going to win. I CHOOSE TO BELIEVE”, “Antonio Banderas telling Axel YOU ALREADY WON in the interview and they are not going to lower me anymore, pass on that award”, “Antonio Banderas telling Axel that we are going to win (cancel mufa) and that they rehearsed to pronounce Argentina correctly and not like the yankees usually do, please I LOVE it sir”, were some of the tweets that users left on the little bird’s social network.

ANTONIO BANDERAS SAYING THAT HE TESTED HOW TO SAY ARGENTINA AND MITER IN A MARKED WAY AND NOT WITH A YANKI ACCENT TO DELIVER THE PRIZE WELL BECAUSE HE WANTS US TO WIN THE RIVALRY BETWEEN LATIN AMERICA AND SPAIN IS ELIMINATED WE ARE ALL BROTHERS — viren ⭐⭐⭐ (@virenisgreen) March 12, 2023

In a night full of emotions, the film Argentina, 1985 this Sunday sought to obtain the third statuette for our country, after The Official Story and The Secret in Their Eyes, although it did not succeed.

german war movie No news at the front won four statuettes: Best Foreign Film, Best Cinematography, Best Soundtrack and Best Production Design.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

