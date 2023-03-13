Home Entertainment “Argentina, 1985”: Antonio Banderas’ phrase that made everyone excited
Entertainment

“Argentina, 1985”: Antonio Banderas’ phrase that made everyone excited

by admin
“Argentina, 1985”: Antonio Banderas’ phrase that made everyone excited

Hours before the 95th annual Oscars, Axel Kuschevatzky, in his role as presenter on the red carpet, had a one-on-one with Antonio Banderas.

The Spanish actor, accompanied by his partner Nicole Kimpel, was happy about the gala and had a juicy exchange with the producer. “How are you?, he began by asking by way of greeting, to which Kuschevatzky replied:“ Very anxious ”.

So, Banderas wanted to know the reason and Axel explained that he is the producer of the film. Argentina, 1985 nominated for best foreign film. The Spaniard’s response surprised everyone: “You are going to win,” she said with complete confidence.

Between laughs and nerves, the producer thanked him for his wishes and Antonio continued: “We gave the award and we were practicing how to say ‘Argentina’, not saying ‘Argentina’ but rather ‘Argentina’, accordingly. Not say Mitre, but Santiago Mitre”.

Given these statements, social networks exploded with encouraging comments towards the Argentine film, without suspecting that minutes later the film was going to lose against the German one. No news at the front.

“Antonio Banderas told Axel not to be nervous, that” you are going to win. I CHOOSE TO BELIEVE”, “Antonio Banderas telling Axel YOU ALREADY WON in the interview and they are not going to lower me anymore, pass on that award”, “Antonio Banderas telling Axel that we are going to win (cancel mufa) and that they rehearsed to pronounce Argentina correctly and not like the yankees usually do, please I LOVE it sir”, were some of the tweets that users left on the little bird’s social network.

In a night full of emotions, the film Argentina, 1985 this Sunday sought to obtain the third statuette for our country, after The Official Story and The Secret in Their Eyes, although it did not succeed.

See also  Ren Jialun showed up to lose weight. Netizens said don't learn Luo Yunxi's new hairstyle, which caused heated discussion among netizens.

german war movie No news at the front won four statuettes: Best Foreign Film, Best Cinematography, Best Soundtrack and Best Production Design.

You may also like

The sincere heart starts from the clothes and...

From Cristina to Larreta: a letter to Francisco...

Selina is a mother HebeElla is super excited:...

Oscar: once again… the best didn’t win

the exciting presentation of Rihanna and the viral...

Two naked scenes of “Stewardess Cui Huicheng” in...

Oscar: lost battle for “Argentina, 1985” and glory...

Looking back at the “Dark Glory” poster, goosebumps...

Oscar: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the...

Alberto Fernández celebrated the triumph of María Emilia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy