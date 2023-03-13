Home World North Korea fired a missile Info
North Korea fired a missile Info

North Korea fired a missile from a submarine ahead of a major US-South Korean military exercise.

On Sunday morning local time, North Korea fired a missile from a submarinethe South Korean military said.

In a statement issued by the General Staff of the South Korean Army, it is stated that the intelligence services of that country and the US are still determining what kind of missile it is. The missile was fired near the city of Sinpo in the northeast of North Korea, reports Yonhap.

The North Korean state agency KCNA reported that two missiles were fired from the submarine, which were aimed at underwater targets. On Sunday morning local time, strategic cruise missiles were fired in the waters off the east coast of the country. The missiles traveled 1,500 kilometers before hitting the underwater target.

The missile was launched ahead of a major US-South Korean military exercise called Freedom Shield, which begins on Monday. Pyongyang has condemned the exercise and labeled it as “preparation for a war of aggression” against North Korea.

