Czech baseball players said goodbye to the prestigious World Baseball Classic (WBC) with a 3:8 loss to Australia. Coach Pavel Chadim’s selection ended with one win and three defeats in Tokyo Group B. The final ranking of the national team will be decided by the duel between the Koreans and China, if the Korean team wins, the Czechs will finish fourth and qualify for the next WBC in 2026. If China wins, the ranking will be decided by a mini-table between the Czech Republic, Korea and China.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook